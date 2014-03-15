The New Phone Giants: Indian And Chinese Manufacturers' Fast Rise To Threaten Apple And Samsung

BII Combined, the top 5 Chinese and top 2 Indian manufacturers have surpassed Apple

The top Indian and Chinese smartphone manufacturers are classically disruptive. They produce products that are “good enough,” at a fraction of the cost of comparable models from premium brands. These ultra low-cost devices are the key to nudging consumers in massively untapped markets like India and Indonesia onto smartphones.

And these companies are starting to aim higher — producing 4G LTE smartphones that have the same processing power as Samsung and Apple premium devices.

They’re also far more innovative than they’re given credit for in terms of their strategy, supply chain management, and hardware.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we explain why global consumer Internet and mobile companies will increasingly need to work with companies like Xiaomi and Micromax — not to mention Lenovo, Huawei, ZTE, Coolpad, Karbonn, and others — if they don’t want to miss out on mobile’s next growth phase in emerging markets.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to the report on The New Smartphone Giants sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Reuters Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.