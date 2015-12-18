Apple and Samsung have inked deals in China -- but it looks like Google has lost out

Apple and Samsung signed separate deals with China’s UnionPay to bring Apple Pay and Samsung Pay to the country.

Mobile payment transactions in China, which has a population of 1.35 billion people, equaled about $3.5 trillion (£2.3 trillion) last year, according to the central bank.

Google also has a payment product, named Android Pay. Late last year, rumours swirled that Google was looking to cut a deal with UnionPay to bring the service to the country. However, there’s been no news about a deal with UnionPay.

Google recently brought Android Pay to Australia and the company’s website for the service lists all of the American brands that accept it. However, there is no mention of China.

Business Insider has reached out to Google to clarify whether the deal went through.

According to Google, “millions of people” have set up an Android Pay account. Apple saw over one million sign-ups for the service, which is built into every iPhone, within the first 72 hours. Samsung has not broken out user data but says that around $30 million (£20 million) worth of transactions were made in the first month.

Getting into China is a big deal for both Apple and Samsung and it appears Google has missed out.

In the third quarter of 2015 — ending in July — Apple made over $13 billion (£8.7 billion) in China, up from $6.2 billion (£4.1 billion) in the same period last year. Apple CEO Tim Cook has said China “represents an unprecedented opportunity over the long term” for Apple.

