Apple And Samsung Nearly Settled Their Patent War But Decided To Continue Fighting Anyway

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple and Samsung engaged in face-to-face meetings in Korea and elsewhere between December and March but still couldn’t work out their years-long patent dispute, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Samsung lost a $1 billion trial verdict in the legal fight back in August. It has since tried to persuade Apple to settle the verdict by proposing a broad patent licensing deal between the two.

On February 7, a “memorandum of understanding” was drafted for the management of both companies — a precursor to a settlement.

But Apple didn’t bite.

Talks are ongoing but a settlement is not near, the WSJ believes.

In August last year, a California jury found Samsung had infringed six Apple patents, three of which covered the shape of the iPhone and its icons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.