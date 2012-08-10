Apple And Samsung Just Revealed Their Exact U.S. Sales Figures For The First Time Ever

The patent trial between Apple and Samsung is proving to be a gold mine for anyone who follows these companies closely.



Yesterday, Apple and Samsung revealed a detailed breakdown of their U.S. smartphone and tablet sales figures for the first time ever, which we found via The Verge.

Apple, for its part, does disclose global sales figures for the iPhone and iPad each quarter, but the company never breaks it down by U.S. sales.

As you can see in the court document below, Apple has sold nearly 86 million iPhones in the U.S. from when the phone first launched in 2007 through the second quarter of this year. Meanwhile, the company has sold 34 million iPads in this country from when that product launched in 2010 through the second quarter of this year.

Click on the image to see a larger version:

Photo: Screengrab

By comparison, the court documents show that Samsung has sold 21 million smartphones in the U.S. and just 1.4 million tablets between June 2010 and June of this year. One caveat here is that these numbers only include Samsung products that are accused of infringing on Apple patents, but as you can see in the charts below, there are a lot of them and these are by and large Samsung’s most popular products.

Here is the chart breaking down Samsung’s smartphone sales in the U.S. by product (click to enlarge):

Photo: Screengrab

And here is the chart breaking down Samsung’s tablet sales for three versions of the Galaxy Tab:

Photo: Screengrab

In case you’re having a tough time visualising all of these numbers, here are two great charts from Horace Dediu at Asymco. The first compares smartphone sales between the two companies and the second compares tablet sales.The bottom line, as you can see, is that Apple is dominating Samsung in both categories in the United States even though it has far fewer products in each category.

Here’s the chart comparing smartphone sales:

Photo: Asymco/Twitter

And here’s the chart comparing tablet sales:

Photo: Asymco/Twitter

