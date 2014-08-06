Apple And Samsung Have '108% Of Industry Operating Profits'

This is a fun, quarterly chart based on company reports and data from Canaccord Genuity, a Canadian investment bank. It shows the relative share of each major smartphone maker based on their operating profits.

Since just about every company other than Apple and Samsung is losing money, Canaccord analyst Michael Walkley says, “Apple and Samsung once again dominated handset industry operating profits and combined to capture a remarkable 108% of Q2/14 handset industry profits as other leading OEMs such as BlackBerry, Nokia/Microsoft, and Sony posted operating losses or near breakeven results.”

