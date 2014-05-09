Apple And Samsung Have 106% Of The Smartphone Industry's Profits

Apple and Samsung’s domination of the smartphone industry is truly breathtaking.

According to the latest report from Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley, Samsung and Apple combined to take 106% per cent of the industry’s profits.

How do they take more than 100%? Well, it’s a quirk of the fact that everyone else in the industry is losing money, or breaking even. Apple has 65% of the industry’s profits, and Samsung has 41%.

Here’s a chart of what it looks like, and below that, Canaccord’s table with a breakdown of each company.

