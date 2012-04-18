Apple And Samsung CEOs Will Meet To Settle Patent Disputes

Photo: AP

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Samsung CEO Choi Gee-sung will meet to discuss a settlement regarding patent disputes between the two companies, according to Reuters.The two companies have gone back and forth with lawsuits over recent months related to their smartphone and tablet products.



Reuters cites a court filing that says the two CEOs have agreed to meet.

