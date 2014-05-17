Apple And Google Agree To Drop All Lawsuits Against Each Other

Apple and Google’s Motorola Mobility unit have agreed to drop all lawsuits against each other and work together on patent reform.

The companies said in a joint statement that the settlement does not include a cross licence to their respective patents. “Apple and Google have also agreed to work together in some areas of patent reform,” the statement said, according to Reuters.

Apple and other companies that make phones using Android software have filed several lawsuits against each other in order to protect their technology.

According to Reuters, Apple and Google told a federal appeals court in Washington that the cases should all be dismissed. But this does not seem to apply to Apple’s disputes with Samsung; no dismissal notices were filed for those cases.

An Apple spokesman confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that this deal does not affect patent litigation against Samsung.

This comes just two weeks after a verdict was reached in the latest Apple v. Samsung trial.

The eight-person jury in the Apple-Samsung patent trial ruled that Samsung infringed on at least one of Apple’s patents and will have to pay up — but only to the tune of $US119.6 million. Apple was seeking $US2 billion.

