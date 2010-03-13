Apple And Nokia Won't Be In Court Until 2012

Apple and Nokia, who are suing each other over mobile patents, will not meet in court until mid-2012, Reuters reports.



This puts Apple’s lawsuit against HTC/Google into some perspective.

Sure, it could hurt HTC and Google a little in the short run as Yanir Rainer of Oppenheimer predicted, but it’s going to be years before the companies meet in a court room.

Bottom line: Apple’s lawyers are going to be busy for a long long time.

See Also: CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Is Armed To The Teeth With Patents Compared To Google, HTC

