Apple And Nokia Won't Be In Court Until 2012

Apple and Nokia, who are suing each other over mobile patents, will not meet in court until mid-2012, Reuters reports.
This puts Apple’s lawsuit against HTC/Google into some perspective.
Sure, it could hurt HTC and Google a little in the short run as Yanir Rainer of Oppenheimer predicted, but it’s going to be years before the companies meet in a court room.
Bottom line: Apple’s lawyers are going to be busy for a long long time.
