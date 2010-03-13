Apple And Nokia Won't Be In Court Until 2012

Jay Yarow
steve jobs macbook air apple AP

Apple and Nokia, who are suing each other over mobile patents, will not meet in court until mid-2012, Reuters reports.

This puts Apple’s lawsuit against HTC/Google into some perspective.

Sure, it could hurt HTC and Google a little in the short run as Yanir Rainer of Oppenheimer predicted, but it’s going to be years before the companies meet in a court room.

Bottom line: Apple’s lawyers are going to be busy for a long long time.

See Also: CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Is Armed To The Teeth With Patents Compared To Google, HTC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.