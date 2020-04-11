Apple and Google are teaming up to create a way for your smartphone to alert you if you've come into contact with someone infected with the coronavirus

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple and Google are working together on a new technology to track the spread of the coronavirus using Bluetooth.

Users who opt in would be able to receive alerts if they have might have come into contact with an infected person.

Both companies have reiterated that the system was designed with privacy in mind.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google and Apple on Friday announced a joint effort to help governments and health agencies track the spread of the coronavirus through Bluetooth technology.

The new Bluetooth protocol, which the companies are calling Contact Tracing, could alert participants via their smartphone if they have possibly been in contact with an infected individual, according to Apple’s whitepaper.

The partnership would enable iOS and Android devices to communicate with one another using apps from public health authorities. The companies said they would do this by releasing a set of application programming interfaces, or APIs, in May that would enable interoperability between Android and iOS.

In the coming months, Apple and Google will also be building a broader, more robust platform for tracking the spread through Bluetooth technology that users will be able to opt into.

Both companies said the tools would be built with user privacy in mind.

Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned that this would be executed in a way that honours “transparency” and “consent” in a tweet on Friday.&

Contact tracing can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and can be done without compromising user privacy. We’re working with @sundarpichai & @Google to help health officials harness Bluetooth technology in a way that also respects transparency & consent. https://t.co/94XlbmaGZV — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 10, 2020

Apple’s whitepaper also notes that the user’s location is not required for the technology to work. The documents also say that proximity identifiers will be changed every 15 minutes, meaning that it would be unlikely that a user’s location would be tracked via Bluetooth over extended periods of time. It also reiterates that users must opt into the contact tracing protocol.

Similarly, Google’s whitepaper says explicit user consent is required and notes that it will not collect personally identifiable information or location data. The company also says that the list of people you’ve been in contact with will never leave your phone.

The technology sounds similar to the Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing project, or PEPP-PT. It’s an initiative created by more than 130 European scientists and technologists that uses the Bluetooth low-energy signals in smartphones to detect who has been exposed and alert people accordingly.

It’s an unprecedented move for the two tech giants, which have traditionally competed against one another, especially in the smartphone industry. The project is also the latest effort by both Apple and Google in devoting resources toward combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

Google previously launched a mobility report that compiles aggregate, anonymised data from Google Maps to help public health officials better understand how the peoples’ movements in response to stay-at-home orders. Apple has also began designing and producing face shields for medical workers and will be donating 20 million protective face masks, while Amazon has begun building a COVID-19 test lab for its employees.

The coronavirus has spread to nearly all countries and territories around the world, resulting in more than 95,000 global deaths and more than 16,000 deaths in the United States. There have been more than 1.5 million confirmed cases around the world and more than 461,000 in the US.

The coronavirus’ spread has been particularly difficult to monitor because it is highly contagious and can be for several days before symptoms show. There’s also been limited availability of testing in the United States, which has seen the biggest outbreak of any region in the world, and has meant that many cases go unreported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.