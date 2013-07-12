Apple And Google Are No Longer Among America's favourite Brands

Google CEO Larry Page

Both Apple and Google failed to place among the top 10 best-perceived brands in the first half of 2013, according to market research from YouGov BrandIndex.



In the second half of 2012, Apple fell from the list while Google held on to 10th place. Both drops are a surprise considering Apple’s dominance in consumer satisfaction and Google’s market share lead with Android and search.

Impressively, Amazon shows up on the list twice: once for the company as a whole, and again for its Kindle brand of e-readers and tablets.

YouGov BrandIndex measures consumer perception on a daily basis. The firm interviews 5,000 people each weekday from a representative US population sample, resulting in more than 1.2 million interviews per year.

All brands were measured using the firm’s “Buzz” score, which asks respondents: “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”

Brand scores range from 100 to -100 and are compiled by subtracting negative feedback from positive. For example, a score of zero means that the brand received an equal amount of positive and negative feedback.

So which companies are America’s most-loved brands right now?

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

10. Cheerios 9. Kindle 'Amazon has made it to the top-10 Buzz list twice -- this time with its e-reader brand, Kindle. The Kindle Fire HD has been sold globally this year since its US release in late 2012, and the brand remains the best selling e-reader in the US. Updates to the Kindle App have kept the name compatible for use with Android and iPhone devices, and in May Amazon launched its own currency, Amazon Coins, for use on the Kindle App Store and Kindle Fire device. All Kindle Fire users in America were given 500 Amazon Coins worth $5 for free, which perhaps boosted the brand's reputation among customers.' 8. YouTube 7. Walgreen's 6. V8 5. Lowe's 4. History Channel 'It may offer a little more drama than history, but this network has snagged this year's most popular cable TV series -- Vikings. The high-budget historical drama has received significant media attention. The History channel topped the network Buzz list with its score of 29.1, above Discovery and the Weather Channel. The TV channel has also gained a following with its series of The Bible and Men Who Built America. Programs like UFO Hunters, Swamp People and Hairy Bikers means the channel offers a diverse mix.' 3. Subway 2. Amazon.com 'Amazon once more snagged the top spot in the discount retailer category, and is ranked second out of all US brands tracked by BrandIndex. The e-commerce giant has expanded its Kindle brand, bringing back the popular 9.7 inch Kindle DX and launching the Kindle Fire HD touch-screen in the US and worldwide. Its ever-expanding range of goods on offer means Amazon has kept the brand's reputation for high value and maximum choice. Amazon is rated as the top brand in terms of Buzz score by parents with children under the age of 18, young people aged 18-34 and consumers who identify as Democrat.' 1. Ford More brands... Click here to see 10 brands with huge credibility issues >>

