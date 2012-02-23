Apple And Foxconn Respond To ABC's Report On Work Conditions

Photo: ABC News (screenshot of a report)

On Monday night, Nightline aired a special report that took a look behind the scenes of a Foxconn factory.Now Apple and Foxconn have issued statements to clarify aspects of what people saw, reports ABC.



Apple responded to one worker’s claim that she carves Apple logos into 6,000 iPads per shift:

“In manufacturing parlance this is called deburring. Her line processes 3,000 units per shift, with two shifts per day for a total of 6,000. A single operator at Ms. Zhou’s station would deburr 3,000 iPads in a shift.”

Foxconn responded to the claim that its workers don’t earn enough to even pay income tax:

“We have over 75 per cent of the employees in the category of earning at least 2,200 RMB ($349/month) basic compensation standard. That means they are earning 13.75 RMB ($2.18) per hour. If they work overtime on the weekend, they will earn 27 RMB ($4.28) per hour. In order to reach 3500 to be taxable, they will have to work 47 OT hours to reach 3,500.

“If the overtime hours are in weekdays, they have to work around 63 hours per month to reach that level of salary to be taxable.

“Your statement is only true when applying to the entry-level workers while over 75 per cent are already over the probation and earning more than 2,200 RMB basic salary.”

