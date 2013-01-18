Apple And Android's Stunning Race To One Billion Users In Context

Nicholas Carlson

Google and Apple are approaching one billion installations of their mobile operating systems, Android and iOS.

Horace Dediu of Asymco made this chart to show the race to a billion in context.

It’s pretty incredible that the iOS and Android platforms, which cost hundreds of dollars to join, has nearly as many users as Facebook, which is free.

This is two charts depicting platform adoption rates, showing apple and android's incredible growth

Photo: Asymco

