Apple And Android Will Dominate Tablets In 2015...If You Ignore Windows

Earlier today, research firm Gartner released a report predicting that Apple will dominate the tablet market in 2015, with Android a close second.



Research in Motion and HP will be in third and fourth place respectively, and even MeeGo — the Intel-Nokia joint venture that is basically being abandoned by Nokia — placed.

But the report makes no mention of Microsoft or Windows. This led some folks to conclude that Garnter thinks Windows tablets are dead on arrival.

That’s not the case.

The report looks only at tablets that run on mobile OSs. Microsoft has been very clear that its tablet strategy is based on the full version of Windows. Gartner counts Windows computers as PCs — no matter what form factor they are.

Gartner recently slashed its PC sales forecast for 2012 — the farthest out that it has published predictions for the PC market — saying that there will “only” be 441 million sold instead of 445 million. Microsoft probably won’t have Windows 8 ready for tablets until the end of 2012, but by 2015 it will have been shipping Windows tablets for at least two years.

So even if PC sales are flat between now and then, and only 10% of all PCs shipped are tablets, that would still give Windows a place in about 40 million tablets, putting it in firm third place.

By then, maybe Gartner will count tablets as just another form of PC.

Here’s the full chart:

Worldwide Sales of Media Tablets to End Users by OS (Thousands of Units)

OS

2010

2011

2012

2015

iOS [Apple]

14,766

47,964

68,670

138,497

Market Share (%)

83.9

68.7

63.5

47.1

Android [Google]

2,502

13,898

26,382

113,457

Market Share (%)

14.2

19.9

24.4

38.6

MeeGo [Nokia/Intel]

107

788

1,271

3,057

Market Share (%)

0.6

1.1

1.2

1.0

WebOS [HP]

0

2,796

4,245

8,886

Market Share (%)

0.0

4.0

3.9

3.0

QNX [RIM]

0

3,901

7,134

29,496

Market Share (%)

0.0

5.6

6.6

10.0

Other Operating Systems

234

432

510

700

Market Share (%)

1.3

0.6

0.5

0.2

Total Market

17,610

69,780

108,211

294,093

