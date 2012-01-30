Here's How Apple Plans To Sell 40 Million iPhones In China Next Year

Photo: Roy Zipstein

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty believes that Apple will partner with two new Chinese telecom providers and sell 40 million new iPhones in 2013.Apple is currently partnered with China Unicom, meaning it only has access to 10% of China’s 150 million mobile subscribers.



Huberty indicates that Apple will pursue partnerships with China Mobile and China Telecom in order to entice the remaining 90% of Chinese customers.

Making the equation even more interesting is the likely availability of a sixth-generation iPhone, which Huberty estimates willl arrive Q3 this year. She suspects it will be compatible with China Mobile’s 4G-LTE network, which will only add to its appeal.

