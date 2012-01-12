Apple's Selling Way More iPhone 4Ss Than Anyone Expected

Another sign Apple is due for a monster quarter: Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray has bumped his iPhone estimate for the holiday quarter to 30 million, up from 26 million previously.



Munster’s had a mixed track record this year on iPhone estimates. He was overly optimistic for the September quarter, and underestimated the June and March quarters.

In general, he seems to set expectations below Apple’s actual results. So, if he’s calling for 30 million iPhones, there’s a very good chance the company is going to blow those results away.

Here’s his expectations for the quarter:

Photo: Piper Jaffray

