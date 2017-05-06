Here are 3 stocks that bridge the generational divide between millennials and their elders

Once a month TD Ameritrade releases a report examining the company’s 7 million brokerage accounts to share the broker’s most commonly held and traded stocks.

Business Insider got a special preview of next week’s April report in an interview with TD Ameritrade chief market strategist, JJ Kinahan. Here’s Kinahan:

“You would think that millennials and older folks (Gen X, boomers, seniors) wouldn’t have much in common, but you want to know whats interesting? Three of their top five holdings are exactly the same.”

Those stocks:

While older Americans may not have grown up alongside technology like their millennial counterparts, it seems that they have confidence in its future success and profitability.

All three stocks have outperformed the market so far this year, even with the S&P 500 up an impressive 6.73%.

According to Kinahan, Apple is the #1 most commonly owned and traded stock at TD Ameritrade.

