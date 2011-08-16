BUSTED: Did Apple Alter This Galaxy Tab Photo In Its Lawsuit Against Samsung?

Blatant Photoshopping here.

Photo: Engadget

This photo of a doctored Galaxy Tab 10.1 popped up on Engadget this afternoon.Supposedly, the image comes from a legal filing Apple’s lawyers in Europe made against Samsung, claiming the Galaxy Tab 10.1 was designed to copy from the iPad.



But the photo here has obviously been doctored to make the Galaxy Tab look like it has the same screen ratio as the iPad.

In reality, the iPad has 4:3 screen ratio and the Galaxy Tab has a longer, 16:10 ratio. This photo shows both tablets with 4:3 ratios.

Here’s a photo we took several weeks ago of the iPad and Galaxy Tab next to each other. You be the judge:

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

