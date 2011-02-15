Apple Also Planning BIGGER iPhone, Could The "iPhone Nano" Just Be A Cheaper iPhone 4?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The iPhone 5 will have a bigger 4″ screen, DigiTimes says, to compete with many Android phones that have bigger screens than the iPhone.This comes after a report that Apple is also planning a smaller, lower price iPhone to keep up with demand and compete with cheaper Android phones. It’s not clear whether “smaller” refers to the device’s actual size or just to memory.



The smaller iPhone report said that Apple was also going to make free MobileMe, its cloud contacts management service. One intriguing interpretation would be that the “smaller” iPhone would be the same size as the iPhone 4 but have much smaller memory (which is the most expensive components in the iPhone) and would store all of its data (songs, pictures, etc) in the cloud.

From all those reports, here’s a phone lineup that would make sense to us:

An iPhone 5 with a larger screen, thinner, faster chip, more everything, etc. ;

An “iPhone 4+” that looks and works every bit like an iPhone 4 but has less memory, maybe a non-retina display, and can be bought for $200 unsubsidized and works seamlessly with the cloud.

