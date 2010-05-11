Now You Can Turn Your iPhone Into A Credit Card Terminal

Now you can turn your iPhone into a credit card reader — or a TV remote control — thanks to two hardware accessories just approved by Apple.



The first is Square, which comes from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. Square is a little plastic credit card reader that plugs into the headphone jack of an iPhone. With that reader, you can accept credit card payments right on your phone.

So, if your deadbeat friend doesn’t have any cash on him, you can take a credit card payment. Or, if you are a hot dog vendor, you can just have people on the street swipe credit cards on your iPhone.

You can download the Square app in iTunes and then go to the Square site to get the little box to swipe cards with.

The other peripheral that was approved today is the L5 remote control. This is a little nub that plugs into the bottom of the iPhone and turns it into a universal remote to control your TV, DVD player, cable, etc.

When Wade McNary, CEO of L5, swung by our office, he said he thinks peripheral hardware is going to be huge for the iPhone. His company is developing other pieces of hardware for the iPhone, though he wouldn’t say what else he had in mind.

The L5 remote costs $49.95, and can be purchased at www.L5Remote.com. At month’s end, it will be in Amazon, B&H, and J&R. The app that accompanies the hardware is free.

Still not sure about Square? Here’s a two minute explanation:



And here’s the L5 remote control:

