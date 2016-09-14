Don't worry -- Apple's AirPods won't fall out of your ears

I’ve been asked a zillion questions about Apple’s new AirPods, the $159 wireless headphones launching in October.

One of the most common questions: Will they fall out if you run around or work out at the gym?

I’ve been using the AirPods since Apple first announced them last Wednesday, and I’ve put them through their paces.

Don’t worry. They won’t fall out.

I’ve run on a treadmill. I’ve lifted weights on a bench at the gym. I did jumping jacks and pushups. So far, the AirPods have remained snugly in my ears through everything.

So, yes, the AirPods are tiny and there’s a good chance you could lose them if you’re not careful. But at least you don’t have to worry about them falling out of your ears.

