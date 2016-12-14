Good luck finding Apple's new AirPods in time for Christmas

After about a two-month delay, Apple’s new wireless AirPods are finally on sale.

But since we’re less than two weeks away from Christmas, good luck finding a pair in time.

Minutes after the AirPods went on sale at apple.com, shipping estimates were pushed from December 21 to December 29 or later. AirPods will show up in Apple retails stores and some third-party retailers this week, but quantities will be limited.

It’s a rare snafu for Apple to miss an original launch date for a product. The last time was in 2010, when the white version of the iPhone 4 was delayed several months.

Apple made the controversial decision to remove the headphone jack in the iPhone 7, touting wireless headphones as the future of audio. But it wasn’t able to deliver its own AirPods in time for enough people to get them this holiday season. And its other wireless earbuds, the Beats X, are delayed until February.

If you’re desperate, take a look at eBay. The $159 AirPods are already being sold for $300 and up. One person is even asking $500 for his pair.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.