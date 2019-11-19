Teens love Apple's AirPods, and they're putting them on their holiday wish lists more than ever before

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Apple emerged as one of the top brands among teens when surveyed by Piper Jaffray about the items that topped their holiday wish lists.

Of the Apple products mentioned by those who fall into the Generation Z age group, AirPods were among the most common.

The iPhone was still the most-requested Apple product, but mentions of AirPods grew in 2019 while references to the iPhone declined.

The findings are indicative of the broader trends impacting Apple’s business; revenue from its wearables, home, and accessories division has soared in recent quarters while iPhone revenue has declined.

Apple’s AirPods are becoming an increasingly common item on the holiday wish lists of those who fall into the Generation Z age group, according to a new survey from investment bank and asset management firm Piper Jaffray.

In other words, they’re a hit with today’s teens.

The firm surveyed about 1,000 consumers in the United States between the ages of 18 and 65 about how they plan to spend their money during the holiday-shopping season. As part of the survey, Piper Jaffray also asked GenZ participants about the items that topped their holiday wish lists.

Apple emerged as being the most-mentioned consumer brand among the upper-income GenZ population with just below 10% of the vote. Mentions of AirPods grew year-over year to 2.3% in Piper Jaffray’s 2019 survey, which is up from 1.9% in 2018 and 0.1% in 2017. Otherwise, Nike was the second most-mentioned brand among teens, and fashion house Louis Vuitton was third.

The iPhone was still the most-requested Apple product, but fewer teens are mentioning Apple’s smartphone as a top holiday wish list item in 2019 compared to years past. Mentions of the iPhone were at 3.4% in the firm’s 2019 survey, marking a decrease from 4.5% in 2018 and 6.3% in 2017.

The takeaways from Piper Jaffray’s report echo ongoing trends found within Apple’s broader business. Revenue from the iPhone has been declining in recent quarters, while other product areas like services and wearables have been booming.

In its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings at the end of October, Apple revealed that its wearables, home, and accessories division grew more than 50% year-over-year to $US6.5 billion. That makes it larger than Apple’s iPad business and almost as big as its Mac product division, the latter of which earned the company $US6.9 billion in revenue during that quarter. Apple’s revenue from the iPhone fell by 9% year-over-year in its fiscal fourth quarter, although that still marked an improvement from the larger declines Apple has seen in iPhone revenue in recent quarters.

On the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook attributed the growth in its wearables division to the success of products like its AirPods and the Apple Watch. Apple doesn’t break out specific unit sales or revenue figures for individual wearables products, but Cook did say in a response to an analyst question on the call that AirPods “just keep hitting new highs.”

