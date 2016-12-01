Apple's futuristic wireless headphones will ship 'over the next few weeks,' CEO says in email to customer

Apple’s first pair of truly wireless headphones, called AirPods, were supposed to go on sale in late October but were indefinitely delayed at the end of that month.

Now Apple CEO Tim Cook has weighed in, via an email to a customer published on Wednesday by MacRumors. He wrote:

“Thanks for your note. Sorry for the delay—we are finalising them and I anticipate we will begin to ship over the next few weeks.”

MacRumors says the email looks legitimate, although it’s possible it could be faked.

AirPods have been hotly anticipated since Apple revealed them alongside the iPhone 7, which doesn’t have a headphone jack. The $159 wireless headphones were positioned as the obvious next-generation fix, but many are now worried that the devices will miss the all-important holiday season.

Cook didn’t say whether they’d be on sale during Christmas, but “next few weeks” suggests that they’re coming soon.

So if you want a pair of AirPods, just hold on! Cook says they’re coming.

NOW WATCH: These size comparisons show the true scale of enormous things



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.