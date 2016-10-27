Apple's AirPods are delayed

Apple told TechCrunch on Wednesday that it needs “a little more time” before it can release its truly wireless earphones called AirPods.

Here’s what the Apple spokesperson told TechCrunch:

“The early response to AirPods has been incredible. We don’t believe in shipping a product before it’s ready, and we need a little more time before AirPods are ready for our customers.”

The AirPods were originally meant to be released in October. Unfortunately, there’s no telling how much time Apple needs, or when it will release the AirPods.

You can read our review of the AirPods right here.

