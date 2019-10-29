Apple just quietly revealed the new $250 AirPods Pro — here's how they compare to regular AirPods

Apple

Apple quietly revealed its new AirPods Pro wireless earbuds on Monday.

The AirPods Pro come with quite a number of new features for $US90 more than the regular AirPods.

Things like water- and sweat-resistance, a better in-ear fit, and noise-cancellation are some of the biggest features that could make the AirPods Pro an appealing option.

The AirPods Pro have a slight hit on battery life compared to the regular AirPods.

Without an event or fanfare, Apple quietly revealed its new AirPods Pro.

The AirPods Pro are an entirely different line of AirPods that offers extra features over the regular AirPods. As with anything that has extra stuff, the AirPods Pro cost more than the regular AirPods, which are still sticking around.

The AirPods Pro cost as much as $US90 more than standard AirPods – check out what the major differences are:

The AirPods Pro cost $US250, and the regular AirPods cost between $US160 and $US200.

Apple

AirPods start at $US160, but if you opt for the wireless charging case included, they will cost you $US200.

The AirPods Pro have an in-ear design that fits in your ear canal, while the regular AirPods simply sit in your ears. The tips are made of flexible silicone.

Apple

The AirPods Pro can last for 4.5 hours on a single charge, while the regular AirPods last for five hours on a single charge. Apple said that both the AirPods Pro and the regular AirPods have “more than 24 hours” of battery life in their respective charging cases.

Apple

The AirPods Pro are wireless charging only — there’s no option for a non-wireless charging model like the regular AirPods.

Apple

The AirPods Pro wireless charging case is wider than the regular AirPods charging cases.

The AirPods Pro come with active noise-cancelling, while the regular AirPods don’t.

Apple

The AirPods Pro have a force sensor in the stem to control music and calls, and enable a “transparency mode” that does the opposite of noise-cancelling and lets sound in. The regular AirPods don’t have a force sensor in their stems.

Apple

The AirPods Pro have an “adaptive EQ” feature that Apple says “automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear for a rich, consistent listening experience.” The regular AirPods don’t have this feature.

Apple

The AirPods Pro are water- and sweat- resistant, while the regular AirPods are not.

Apple

The AirPods Pro aren’t as compatible with some older Apple devices as the regular AirPods.

Apple

For the AirPods Pro, Apple doesn’t list the iPhone 5S, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, iPad Air (1st -generation), and the iPod Touch (6th-generation), as being compatible.

Apple says the regular AirPods will work with those older Apple devices.

