Apple's super-popular AirPods Pro are going to be very difficult to find online ahead of the holidays

Apple’sAirPods Pro are sold out at retailers such as Apple, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Apple and Best Buy are showing delayed ship dates that have been pushed to January, while product pages at the other retailers simply say they’re out of stock.

Apple announced the $US250 AirPods Pro in October, which offer improvements over their predecessors such as active noise cancellation, a new design, and water resistance.

Apple hasn’t said how many AirPods have been sold, but third-party estimates suggest they have been very popular. Tim Cook said in October that AirPods “keep hitting new highs.”

If you’re hoping to order a pair of Apple’s $US250 AirPods Pro in time for the holidays, you may be out of luck.

The new noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are currently out of stock on Walmart,Target, and Amazon, and Apple’s website and Best Buy are both showing delayed shipping dates. Apple’s online store is currently showing a ship date of January 13, while Best Buy says the AirPods Pro will ship by January 3.

Apple’s standard AirPods are in stock on Apple’s website, Walmart, and Amazon, although Amazon says they may arrive after December 25. CNBC first noticed that the AirPods Pro are sold out online.

Apple announced the AirPods Pro in late October, which offer active noise cancellation, a new in-ear design, and water and dust resistance. The announcement came after the tech giant had already announced a refreshed version of its standard AirPods in March that come with the ability to activate Siri hands-free and an optional wireless charging case.

Apple doesn’t share specific revenue numbers for AirPods sales, but the information Apple has provided as well as third-party estimates suggest they’re doing well. Apple’s wearables, home, and accessories division, which includes products like AirPods and the Apple Watch, now accounts for more of Apple’s quarterly revenue than the iPad and nearly as much as the Mac. Apple CEO Tim Cook also said that AirPods “keep hitting new highs” when speaking on the company’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings call in October.

Apple has also emerged as the top player in the market for wireless earbuds and the broader wearable technology industry, according to recent data. Apple accounted for 45% of the wireless earbud market as of the third quarter of 2019, according to Counterpoint Research, making it the No. 1 vendor. The company was also responsible for 35% of global wearable device shipments during the same time period, as the International Data Corporation recently reported.

Analysts at Wedbush Securities have also previously predicted that the AirPods Pro would be a hit this holiday season. Analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe wrote in early December that the company could have sold more than 3 million AirPods over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend alone. AirPods are also becoming an increasingly popular item on teens’ holiday wish lists, as a recent Piper Jaffray survey suggested.

