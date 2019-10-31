For the first time in recent memory, people are lining up outside a store to buy headphones — Apple's new $250 AirPods Pro

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Apple’s$US250 AirPods Pro were released on Wednesday, and some Apple Store locations had lines of people waiting to buy or try them.

Lines aren’t unusual for new iPhone releases, but they’re not common for new headphones. Especially considering the AirPods Pro were quietly announced rather than launching during a major Apple event.

The AirPods Pro differentiate themselves from the regular AirPods with a new design for a better in-ear fit and features like active noise-cancelling, water and sweat resistance, and supposedly better audio quality.

The lines are a testament to the success and popularity of Apple’s AirPods.

People lined up to buy Apple’s new $US250 AirPods Pro at certain Apple stores on Wednesday morning when the wireless noise-cancelling earbuds were released.

This is … unusual. Lines for new iPhones, sure. But for headphones? I can’t think of a pair of headphones that got so much interest that it caused people to line up to buy them.

There’s no indication that anyone camped out overnight to get hold of the new AirPods, as sometimes happens with new iPhone releases. And not every Apple Store in the world had lines of people waiting to try the company’s new earbuds.

But the fact that there were lines at all suggests healthy demand for Apple’s new AirPods.

Check out some of the Apple Store locations where people lined up to buy a new pair of $US250 earbuds:

People lining up outside an Apple store in Shanghai to buy the new AirPods Pro. The line isn’t as long or hectic as it is on an iPhone release day. Still, these people are in line to buy earphones.

At the Apple Store in Grand Central, lines began as early as 8:10 a.m. when this photo was tweeted:

Wow. People line up for AirPods Pro now (Grand Central Apple Store this morning for the launch) pic.twitter.com/2I4SRB3nyg — Samantha Murphy Kelly (@HeySamantha) October 30, 2019

Closer to 1 p.m. in New York, there were still lines at the Grand Central location. I overheard an Apple representative say the wait would last between 15 and 20 minutes for people to get the new AirPods Pro into their ears.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Just before 10 a.m., lines at Apple’s 5th Avenue store appeared as the store staff prepared the demo table.

pretty long lines this morning at Fifth Ave for AirPods Pro, they have a special AirPods table now too pic.twitter.com/MIaTIfndjU — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) October 30, 2019

And at the Regent Street Apple Store in London, people were also seen lining up for the new AirPods Pro release.

