People are already comparing Apple's new AirPods Pro to Pokémon, hairdryers, and more

Mary Meisenzahl
Apple
  • Apple on Monday announced new AirPods Pro, which are on sale for $US250.
  • They are available for preorder now, and will arrive on October 30.
  • Not long after the announcement, people started making memes about how they look like different cartoons.
  • Here are some of the best reactions so far.
Not long after Apple announced its new $US250 AirPods Pro, memes comparing them to Pokémon, Mario, and other characters were all over Twitter.

The new AirPods offer a few upgrades from their predecessors, including noise-cancellation and sweat-resistance. The redesigned earbuds also have a rubber tip, which has inspired meme comparisons of the new design.

This isn’t the first time AirPods have been meme fodder. Last year, AirPods became a meme where owners used them as a “flex,” wearing them to show how rich they were.

Here are some of the best reactions to the buds so far.

Memes comparing AirPods to the Pokémon Bellsprout appeared on Twitter almost immediately.

Clearly, a theme has emerged.

People are also comparing the new AirPods to anything resembling the rubber tips …

… which includes basically any animated character with a tube-like nose.

The animated penguin Pingu has even gotten a shoutout.

Others are seeing more of a resemblance to hair dryers …

… but Mario apparently had them first.

