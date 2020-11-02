Apple will now replace your crackling AirPods for free

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Apple will replace staticky AirPods Pro for free.

Apple on Friday announced a program to replace faulty AirPods Pro earphones for free.

The company said it had become aware of “sound issues” on some of its units.

These issues include staticky or crackling noises and Active Noise Cancellation playing up.

Apple said either itself or authorised providers will be able to replace the headphones, either one at a time or as a pair.

Apple will now replace people’s crackling AirPods Pro earphones for free after months of complaints from customers.

Apple created a support page on Friday for the AirPods Pro exchange program. “Apple has determined that a small percentage of AirPods Pro may experience sound issues,” the tech giant wrote, adding that the affected headphones were manufactured before October this year.

Apple said either itself or authorised providers will be able to replace the headphones â€” either one at a time or as a pair â€” if they display one of the following two faults:

“Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone.”

“Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or aeroplane noise.”

The free replacement policy lasts for two years after you first buy your AirPods Pro earphones, and does not apply to other AirPod models, it said.

Users have been complaining about the AirPods Pro developing audio problems and rattling noises since at least April this year, per Macrumors.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch two new pairs of AirPods next year, including a redesigned and smaller version of the AirPods Pro.

