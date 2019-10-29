Apple just unveiled 'Pro' AirPods that cost almost $100 more and have a brand-new design

- Apple just unveiled a new version of its ubiquitous wireless headphones: AirPods Pro costs $US250 and are scheduled to arrive on October 30.
- In addition to a higher price, the AirPods Pro come with active noise-cancelling tech, are water-resistant, and have a new form factor.
- The stem on the AirPods Pro also enables users to interact with their iPhone through touch.
Apple’s ubiquitous AirPods wireless headphones are getting a major update with the AirPods Pro: a smaller set of headphones with water resistance, active noise cancellation, and new touch functionality that enables users to interact with their phone through the headphones.
The cost? $US250 – a $US90 jump over the base price of AirPods.
There are a few main features of the new AirPods Pro that make them better than their predecessors:
- A major new design: The headphones now have shorter stems, and rubber tips for helping the headphones stay in your ears.
- The stems now have touch functionality, called a “force sensor”: “The force sensor,” Apple says, “makes it easy to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer or hang up phone calls.”
- Noise cancellation: Apple calls it “Active Noise Cancellation,” because the headphones aren’t just sealing out the outside world – they’re also actively pushing back. “Noise cancellation continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second,” Apple says of the functionality.
- Water resistance: Apple says that “AirPods Pro are sweat- and water-resistant for non-water sports and exercise and have a rating of IPX4 under IEC standard 60529.”
AirPods Pro have been repeatedly rumoured across the past year, and the revamp comes as Apple faces increasing competition in the wireless-earbuds market that it has, until now, largely had to itself. Earlier this year, Amazon unveiled its $US130 Echo Buds, and more recently Microsoft announced the Surface Earbuds, which will cost $US249.
Apple’s new AirPods Pro are scheduled to arrive on October 30 for $US250, and are already available for preorder on Apple’s website.
