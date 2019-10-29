Apple just unveiled 'Pro' AirPods that cost almost $100 more and have a brand-new design

Apple

Apple just unveiled a new version of its ubiquitous wireless headphones: AirPods Pro costs $US250 and are scheduled to arrive on October 30.

In addition to a higher price, the AirPods Pro come with active noise-cancelling tech, are water-resistant, and have a new form factor.

The stem on the AirPods Pro also enables users to interact with their iPhone through touch.

Apple’s ubiquitous AirPods wireless headphones are getting a major update with the AirPods Pro: a smaller set of headphones with water resistance, active noise cancellation, and new touch functionality that enables users to interact with their phone through the headphones.

The cost? $US250 – a $US90 jump over the base price of AirPods.

There are a few main features of the new AirPods Pro that make them better than their predecessors:

A major new design: The headphones now have shorter stems, and rubber tips for helping the headphones stay in your ears.

The headphones now have shorter stems, and rubber tips for helping the headphones stay in your ears. The stems now have touch functionality, called a “force sensor”: “The force sensor,” Apple says, “makes it easy to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer or hang up phone calls.”

“The force sensor,” Apple says, “makes it easy to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer or hang up phone calls.” Noise cancellation: Apple calls it “Active Noise Cancellation,” because the headphones aren’t just sealing out the outside world – they’re also actively pushing back. “Noise cancellation continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second,” Apple says of the functionality.

Apple calls it “Active Noise Cancellation,” because the headphones aren’t just sealing out the outside world – they’re also actively pushing back. “Noise cancellation continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second,” Apple says of the functionality. Water resistance: Apple says that “AirPods Pro are sweat- and water-resistant for non-water sports and exercise and have a rating of IPX4 under IEC standard 60529.”

AirPods Pro have been repeatedly rumoured across the past year, and the revamp comes as Apple faces increasing competition in the wireless-earbuds market that it has, until now, largely had to itself. Earlier this year, Amazon unveiled its $US130 Echo Buds, and more recently Microsoft announced the Surface Earbuds, which will cost $US249.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro are scheduled to arrive on October 30 for $US250, and are already available for preorder on Apple’s website.

