Everything you need to know about AirPods, Apple's futuristic wireless headphones

One of the biggest surprise announcements at Apple’s big iPhone event on Wednesday was the introduction of AirPods, Apple’s all-new completely wireless headphones.

AirPods are super futuristic-looking, and people have lots of questions about them. Here’s everything you need to know about AirPods.

Like some of the best Apple products, AirPods 'just work.' Once you open the charging cradle to reveal the AirPods, your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac computer will automatically present a 'Connect' button. Just tap it and you're all set! Apple AirPods have many uses. You can listen to music, as you'd expect, but you can also take phone calls. If someone calls your iPhone while your AirPods are in your ear, the call will automatically re-route to the AirPods. Apple To activate Siri -- which you can use to make phone calls or play a specific music playlist, for instance -- just double-tap either AirPod and start talking. Getty Each AirPod gets only about 5 hours of battery life, but the cute charging cradle that's included will give you an additional 24 hours. Apple Thankfully, AirPods hardly take any time to charge. Apple says 15 minutes of charge time will give you 3 hours of listening time, so 30 minutes is more than enough to fully charge your AirPods. Apple AirPods are powered by a brand new Apple-made chip called W1, which creates extremely efficient Bluetooth wireless connections with your other Apple devices, while also offering improved sound and battery life. Apple There are also three new Beats headphones that use Apple's W1 chip, for what it's worth, so you have some options if you want to Apple's super easy listening experience if you don't care for the AirPods. Apple You can learn more about the new Beats headphones here.

