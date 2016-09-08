People are already complaining about Apple's new AirPod earbuds

As expected, Apple has killed the headphone jack from its upcoming iPhone 7, and, in its place, is offering two options.

The first is wired earbuds that connect through the lighting port.

The second is a potential game-changer: wild new wireless earbuds called AirPods.

Airpods sound like they have a bunch of amazing technology (see photos here), like noise cancellation and a new wireless chip that Apple says solves all the things that people hate about using wireless.

They know when you are using them and they just connect, no fuss, no mess.

But, people on Twitter have noticed a few potential flaws with the AirPods. They use Apple’s classic earpiece design that falls out of so many people’s ears, especially during exercise.

Apple seems to realise that because it also introduced a line of Beats wireless headphones that uses the same chip, including an updated pair of Beats designed for exercise. So, it looks like Apple’s options are a bud that tends falls out or the Beats over-the-ear style of headphones.

People watching the event have noticed and complained.

My guess: the wireless AirPods won’t stay in some ears. Fortunately, 2 new Beats earbuds have ear hooks for people like me. #appleEvent

— David Pogue (@Pogue) September 7, 2016

AirPods. The soon-to-be most lost item of 2016 #AppleEvent

— Matthew Santoro ???? (@MatthewSantoro) September 7, 2016

I don’t have #airpods yet but somehow I’ve already lost them. #AppleEvent

— DC (@AppSapp) September 7, 2016

I hope #iPhone7 comes with a “Find My AirPod” feature when your wireless earbud falls out of your ear#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/yTJKMALeVy

— Bobby Deol ???? (@thebobbydeoll) September 7, 2016

The other odd thing is battery life. The pods themselves are good for 5 hours. And the case is also a charger so it extends battery life to 24 hours. But that means you have to keep the case with you and not lose it either.

I need to invent a convenient carrying case for airpods. Like a necklace or something lol

— co (@_cmervin) September 7, 2016

And finally, people don’t seem too happy about the price. $159.

AirPods are practically a steal at only $79.50 per ear!

— not Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) September 7, 2016

Courage is buying the $159 Apple Air Pods and then going home to tell your spouse what you bought and for how much. #AppleEvent

— Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 7, 2016

By the way, “courage” is on its way to becoming a new meme, because Apple’s senior VP Phil Schiller said at the event that he was defending the removal of the earphone jack with “one word: courage.”

Hurray for #Courage! I can’t wait to have adapters for my adapters to use my 3rd party adapters! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/QXDeBGOMQg

— Tommy Bergeron (@TommyBergeron) September 7, 2016

