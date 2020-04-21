Apple reportedly has a new pair of AirPods 'ready to go' that could launch next month

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple may release a new pair of AirPods next month, according to gadget leaker Jon Prosser.

The new AirPods were supposed to be announced at an event in March, he says.

The leak comes after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said last year that Apple could have another pair of non-Pro AirPods in the works.

Apple may be gearing up to release another new version of its popular wireless earbuds next month, according to gadget leaker and YouTube personality Jon Prosser.

Prosser doesn’t share any specifics about the AirPods, other than mentioning that they were supposed to debut at an event in March. He notes that the AirPods are “now ready to go” and will probably be unveiled in May alongside a new MacBook Pro.

It’s not the first time reports have suggested that Apple may have another pair of AirPods in the works. Last year, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a notable track record when it comes to upcoming Apple launches, said that Apple would launch two new pairs of AirPods in late 2019 or early 2020, as 9to5Mac reported at the time.

New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go. Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 19, 2020

One of those models mentioned by Kuo seemed to describe the $US250 AirPods Pro, which Apple launched last October and feature a new design, noise cancellation, and other improvements. But the other is said to be a minor update to the standard second-generation AirPods, and Apple hasn’t released a new pair of AirPods since the Pro’s debut last fall.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, generally regarded as one of the most accurate sources of Apple product leaks, also recently said that Apple plans to launch a new pair of AirPods. He did not say specifically when they would be released.

The Apple pipeline is planned to be packed into 2021. New MBP, new iPad Air and entry iPad, iMac, new Watches, 4+ new iPhones, HomePod mini, AirTags, Apple TV, new AirPods, over ear headphones, in-display TouchID, MiniLED, 5G, ARM Mac transitions… let’s see if Covid has impact. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 19, 2020

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Prosser, who runs the YouTube channel Front Page Tech, has been correct about gadget leaks in the past. Most recently, he reported that Apple would announce the iPhone SE on April 15. He also correctly reported the pricing for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup days before the phones were announced on February 11.

If Apple does launch a new pair of AirPods soon, it would be one of three new audio gadgets Apple has in its pipeline. Apple is reportedly working on a smaller, cheaper version of its HomePod smart speaker, as well as a new pair of over-ear headphones, according to reports fromBloomberg.

