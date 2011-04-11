This Hack Will Let You Stream AirPlay Video To Anything

Photo: Apple

A developer reverse engineered an Airport Express and figured out what makes AirPlay tick.That means others can use his code to make AirPlay compatible with any device from video game systems to Android phones.



He cleverly named it “ShairPlay,” and posted the emulator online. If you have the know-how to play around with it, check out the code here.

Just because the emulator is available, doesn’t mean anyone can start using it now. You’ll need to be a bit tech savvy to take advantage of it. We’ll keep our eye out for developers who come up with some more user-friendly options for your favourite devices now that AirPlay has been cracked.

[Via MacRumors]

Don’t Miss: 10 Cool Things You Can Do With Your Apple TV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.