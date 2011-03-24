Apple Is Considering Licensing AirPlay Software To TV Makers

Apple is talking to consumer electronics companies about licensing its AirPlay software for video, Bloomberg reports.



This would be a very smart way for Apple to attack the television market without having to build its own TV sets.

AirPlay lets users beam video wirelessly to Apple TV.

This way a user can start watching a movie on their iPad, then send it wirelessly to their big screen TV through an Apple TV. They can also send movies from their laptops to Apple TVs.

Right now Apple licenses the audio technology of AirPlay allowing device makers to stream music from iPhones and iPads. According to Bloomberg sources it charges $4 per licence.

While this could be a nice way for Apple to avoid diving into the TV market, it also feels reminiscent of the Motorola Rokr. Apple gave Motorola iTunes software, it was a disaster, and Apple decided to make its own phone. In this case, it could give the software to TV makers, and see if they can deliver a decent experience.

It’s also a smart move to counteract Google TV, which is partnering with TV makers. If Apple can do this properly, it should be a elegant solution in comparison to Google’s software which has been panned as clunky.

