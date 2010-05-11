Apple Agreed To Stick With AT&T For The iPhone Through 2012

Photo: Photo illustration: Business Insider. iPhone photo: Gizmodo.

Apple’s original deal with AT&T granted the latter company 5 years as the exclusive service provider for the iPhone, Engadget reports.rumours of such an agreement have circulated since before the iPhone was first released in 2007, but Engadget has finally found confirmation of the agreement in legal filings related to a class action lawsuit against the two companies.



If this agreement is still in effect, iPhone users are stuck with AT&T through the spring of 2012. But the deal may well have been renegotiated when the two companies agreed on terms for 3G service on the iPad, so Apple fans eager to free themselves from AT&T’s overloaded network still have some hope to hang on to.

