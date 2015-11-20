Apple has admitted that there's a problem with the giant new iPad Pro

Apple has published a document which says that it’s aware of complaints over an issue with the new iPad Pro, The Register reports.

As we reported on November 18, multiple customers are complaining on Apple’s support forums that their new device stops working when they connect it to a charger.

Apple has now confirmed it is “aware of this issue and is investigating.”

The launch of the iPad Pro hasn’t been smooth: First there was the issue with iPad Pros crashing when being charged, but there’s also a problem with the supply of the Apple Pencil stylus and the keyboard case.

Shipping times for the devices at launch were over a month, meaning that customers couldn’t use the specialist accessories for their devices. That hasn’t just caused a shortage of goods — there’s also a black market for Apple Pencils fuelled by the reduced supply.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.