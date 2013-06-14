Here's Another Cool iPhone Camera Feature Coming Soon That Apple Didn't Tell You About Yet

Soon you’ll be able to zoom in while shooting a video on your iPhone.



The new feature will be part of iOS 7, the new version of Apple’s operating system for iPhones and iPads that will be available later this year. We first read about the video zooming feature on iDB.

Zooming in during video capture can be done with the classic pinching gesture. A simple tap will auto-focus.

And remember, it’s already possible to take a photo while filming a video on your iPhone. Just tap the white button located on the left of your screen.

