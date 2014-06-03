Here's The Best Evidence Yet From Apple That A Bigger IPhone Is On Its Way

Apple updated Xcode, the program used for building applications, today.

In the update, Apple included a new screen size option to build apps for the iPhone and the iPad. The new options are called “Resizable iPhone” and “Resizable iPad.” The “resizable” options will allow developers to test bigger apps.

This seems to be the strongest evidence yet from Apple that it plans to release a bigger iPhone, and perhaps a bigger iPad. It’s Apple’s way of letting developers get ready for a big iPhone without coming out directly and saying it has a big iPhone coming.

You can see it here, via MacRumors:

