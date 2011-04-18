New MacBook Airs Are About To Get Even Faster

Despite its relatively weak processor, the MacBook Air is pretty speedy thanks to its solid state drive.



Now Apple is switching vendors for the MacBook Air’s solid state drives that will make it even faster.

Before, Apple got its MacBook Air drives from Toshiba, but the latest notebooks on sale now have drives from Samsung that have faster read and write speeds.

TUAW says the Samsung drives in the MacBook Air have read speeds at 261 MB per second versus 210 MB per second with the Toshiba drives. You probably won’t notice a huge difference in side to side comparisons, but it’s great that Apple is shopping around for ways to boost the Air’s performance.

