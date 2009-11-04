iPhone Bombs In China, Only 5,000 Sold In First Weekend

The iPhone didn’t exactly roar out of the gates in China, only picking up 5,000 new subscribers in its first weekend, according to China Unicom.



China’s number two carrier, China Unicom, says it’s pleased with the launch of the iPhone, and it will add revenue for the company in Q4, Reuters reports.

Compared to the ususal rip roaring success we hear about iPhone launches, this sounds small. Apple Insider says Apple is expected to sell around 460,000 iPhones annually through Unicom.

What could be holding up sales? The Chinese iPhone doesn’t have WiFi, and can be very expensive — as high as $1,025. Though, just like here in the U.S., with the a mobile plan, the price falls, sometimes dropping to free.

Another factor: There’s already 2 million unlocked iPhones in the country running on the number one carrier’s network.

DON’T MISS: This Year The iPhone Will Actually Have Some Serious Holiday Competition

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.