Apple Adds FaceTime To The Mac

Steve Jobs just announced Apple is adding FaceTime to the desktop.



People can now video chat from the desktop to iPhones and iPod Touches.

Pretty neat! Is it a threat to Skype? We don’t think so since it’s a small environment for now. Down the road, maybe.

Jobs demoed a call to software boss Phil Schiller. It looked pretty simple, pretty good.

Oddly, it doesn’t seem like FaceTime is a part of iChat.

