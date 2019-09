Photo: Engadget

Steve Jobs just announced that Apple is adding Bing to the iPhone as a search option for Safari.Google is remaining the default search engine, but if a user prefers Bing, s/he can make it the default. On stage, Steve said, “You decide.”



