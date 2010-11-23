Apple Adding More iPad Production Lines To Meet Holiday And 2011 Demand

Apple’s China-based iPad assembler, Foxconn, is adding new assembly lines to meet holiday demand, Joseph Tsai of Digitimes reports.



The new lines are at Foxconn’s new plants in Chengdu (most iPads are assembled at Foxconn’s facility in Shenxhen, which can make 2.5 million iPads a month).

Right now, the new Chengdu lines can only churn out 10,000 iPads a day. Foxconn will eventually add 50 production lines in Chengdu capable of producing 40 million units a year.

iPad production in Q4 is expected to be around 7 million units, which will make 15 million for the year.

The iPad 2 is still expected to come on line in Q1.

