The Next Game-Changing iPhone Feature Is Fingerprint Scanning, Says Brian White

Apple will add fingerprint scanning technology to the next iPhone, as well as the next versions of the iPad, says Topeka Capital analyst Brian White.



White is on a “tech tour” in Taiwan. Talking with sources at PC industry tradeshow Computex, White says “fingerprint technology will greatly simplify and speed up a customer’s interaction with iOS devices.”

He believes fingerprint technology will be the killer feature that makes the iPhone 5S stand out from the iPhone 5, since most people believe the two phones will look fairly similar.

The fingerprint technology will allow users to unlock their phones without typing in a password, says White.

“Our research suggests that users will simply place their finger on the home key of the iPhone 5S and this will automatically unlock the device, nullifying the need to enter a four-character Apple ID Password,” says White, adding, “Additionally, we believe this new feature will allow users to more quickly and easily make purchases from iTunes, the iBook Store and the App Store, while also accessing Game centre.”

He speculates that the fingerprint tech could be used for payment apps, and in Passbook, Apple’s application for tickets.

White isn’t the only person talking about fingerprint scanning for Apple gadgets.

Venture capitalist and Apple blogger MG Siegler previously hinted that he heard Apple was working on some sort of biometric scanner for the iPhone.

All of this chatter is based on the fact that Apple bought Authentec for $356 million last July. Authentec had a lot of patents for finger print scanning technology.

