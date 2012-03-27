Apple Is Preparing To Damage Google In China

Photo: AP

Apple is in talks to add Chinese search engine Baidu to iOS in China, Sina Tech is reporting.Baidu won’t be made the default search engine for Apple gadgets out of the box, according to The Next Web. That honour belongs to Google. But Chinese iOS users will be able to make Baidu the default search engine through the settings.



Considering Baidu controls over 80% of the search market in China, we expect most users will make the switch, thus cutting out Google.

It’s bad news for Google, which has had plenty of trouble in China. It’s a smart move for Apple if it wants to appeal to as many Chinese consumers.

