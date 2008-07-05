Apple Ad "Mac" Guy Justin Long Buys $2.4 Million NYC Condo

From The Business Sheet: Starring in Mac (AAPL) ads apparently isn’t a bad gig.



New York Sun: Actor Justin Long, best-known for his starring role in a series of Macintosh computer commercials, has purchased a [$2.4 million] apartment at the high-rise Blue luxury complex at 105 Norfolk St., on the Lower East Side.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, listed by the Corcoran Group, was purchased for $2.4 million, according to the real estate Web site StreetEasy.com…

Mr. Long will move into a 1,975-square-foot unit called “Tower 15,” which features palm floors and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Manhattan skyline. The apartment, one of two floor-throughs, includes a combined living-dining area, a walk-in closet, a windowed study, and a kitchen furnished with Boffi cabinetry and countertops.

Unlike the Macs he hawks, Long’s apartment looks better on the inside than on the outside.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.