Former Apple Ad Exec Explains Why The New Christmas Ad Is Perfect

Apple’s newest ad is sentimental little story of a boy who looks like he’s tuned out his family to stare at his phone, but is really filming and editing a video about Christmas with the family.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you should see it soon on TV, or you can watch it below in this post.

It’s another good ad, and fits in the style Apple has adopted lately. That style is largely emotional, and slow moving.

Since it’s Apple, it has attracted its fair share of critics.

Ken Segall, a former ad guy for Apple says the critics need to stuff it.

Here’s why:

Ever see a company spend nearly half of its holiday commercial depicting the downside of its own product? Apple has done just that — painting the picture of a kid seemingly more interested in the virtual world of his iPhone than the family around him. The twist, of course, is that this kid is different. Far from withdrawn, he’s actually inspired. He’s using technology to give the family a gift from the heart — one that will be treasured for years to come. …There are tens of millions of people who will stop in their tracks at this commercial and wipe a tear from their eye. As a result, they will feel slightly more attached to Apple, which is the marketing purpose of this spot. Far from depressing, this ad is wonderfully optimistic. In the most human terms, it says that the right technology can bring people closer together. It’s a perfect thought for the holidays. Read the whole thing at Segall’s site >

