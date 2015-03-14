Here's our first look at Apple's new Activity app that works with the Apple Watch

Apple recently released iOS 8.2 to the public, and developer Hamza Sood has discovered that it includes Apple’s new Activity app that works with the Apple Watch.

Sood has revealed that the Activity app only appears on your iPhone’s homescreen if you have an Apple Watch paired with your iPhone, according to 9to5Mac, which makes sense as Activity was designed to be a companion app to the Apple Watch’s fitness tracking capabilities.

So the Fitness app does exist on 8.2, it’s just hidden until you connect an Apple Watch pic.twitter.com/R1BgnKYRHe

— Hamza Sood (@hamzasood) March 12, 2015

According to Sood’s leaked screenshots, the Activity app shares the same design of the Apple Watch version, just fitted and expanded to feel natural on the iPhone’s larger display. The app icon features the same three-ring design of the Apple Watch version, with each ring showing how long you’ve been standing, walking, and exercising.

Inside the app, you’ll be able to see a calendar view that shows the history of your activity over the each month. Selecting a specific day will expand to show you the total calories burned, steps taken, and distance traveled.

The app also includes an Achievements section, which shows only an outline of the medals that you can unlock by achieving specific goals. It’s possible these could transform into the skeuomorphic versions of the medals currently shown on the Apple Watch once you unlock them.

Of course, you’ll need an Apple Watch in order to gain access to Activity, but it’s interesting to see how Apple plans to allow people to take a deeper dive into their fitness stats and achievements on their iPhone if they prefer.

The Apple Watch goes on sale April 24th, and will cost between $US349 and $US17,000 depending on what configuration you choose. For a complete guide to pricing and styles, you can head on over to Apple’s website.

